The Great Lord

Asking for for prayer for my divorce to be final and not let my spouse attack my sister and brother in law or take away our house. I ask for insight and understanding for Rajesh my soon to be ex to be free from bitterness and anger. I ask prayer that I finish school to make a better future for my kids and I this year( in between all this).

I ask blessings for my Parents as they go through so much in these past few years.

I ask for prayer for my best friend Sonia to accept the love of the Lord and not look for any other.