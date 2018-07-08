Praise Wall

The Great Lord

Asking for for prayer for my divorce to be final and not let my spouse attack my sister and brother in law or take away our house. I ask for insight and understanding for Rajesh my soon to be ex to be free from bitterness and anger. I ask prayer that I finish school to make a better future for my kids and I this year( in between all this).

I ask blessings for my Parents as they go through so much in these past few years.

I ask for prayer for my best friend Sonia to accept the love of the Lord and not look for any other.

