It says in Roman 3:23 “All have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God.” This is true, but that doesn’t stop us from comparing distances.

Author Paul Zahl said this and it hits close to home because it’s exact what a lot of us Christians do. We affirm the truth of the gospel. None of us have what it takes to be saved based on our own merits, that’s why we need Jesus. His life, his sacrifice, his resurrection, his finished work. That’s our hope. But where we miss the mark is when we begin to compare distances of how much we’ve sinned or how much forgiveness we’re in need of in comparison to other believers. The truth is, we’ve all fallen short and no matter who you are or what you past contains, the ground is level at the foot of the cross.

Stop comparing distances and start looking towards the cross. Jesus is our prize.