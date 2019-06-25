The Healthiest Thing You Can Give Your Child Has Nothing To Do With Vegetables

A hug is the easiest way to show our love to anyone, but, did you know that science itself backs the power of hugs? In fact, research shows that hugging does not only help you bond better, but also helps boost your physical, mental and emotional health. And when we talk about hugging our kids, we are only setting a solid foundation for a happy, healthy adult.

Not that vegetables aren’t a good thing to encourage in your househould, but more importantly, a hug will do more for your child than you’ll ever know!

Here are some of the benefits that your child will experience just from getting a hug from you:

Makes Them Happy: A close cuddle with your child will help release the “happy hormone” or oxytocin. This hormone promotes the feeling of bonding, trust, comfort, safety and devotion. The longer the hug, the better effect it has- so even when you are super busy, make sure your hug lasts at least 6 seconds, though one that lasts 20 seconds will do a better job!

A close cuddle with your child will help release the “happy hormone” or oxytocin. This hormone promotes the feeling of bonding, trust, comfort, safety and devotion. The longer the hug, the better effect it has- so even when you are super busy, make sure your hug lasts at least 6 seconds, though one that lasts 20 seconds will do a better job! Makes Them Sleep Better: If you snuggle your child for a couple of minutes before they doze off, you are ensuring a good sleep for him and yourself. Hugging relaxes the body and has therapeutic effects that help a child sleep better.

If you snuggle your child for a couple of minutes before they doze off, you are ensuring a good sleep for him and yourself. Hugging relaxes the body and has therapeutic effects that help a child sleep better. Reduces Stress: Now this one goes for both the parents and the kids. Haven’t you often felt that once you hug your child, all your tiredness for the day vanishes? Similarly, a child who is hugged feels relaxed and safe as the levels of cortisol (the stress hormone) decrease with this physical expression of love.

Now this one goes for both the parents and the kids. Haven’t you often felt that once you hug your child, all your tiredness for the day vanishes? Similarly, a child who is hugged feels relaxed and safe as the levels of cortisol (the stress hormone) decrease with this physical expression of love. Makes Them Confident: A hug from close family boosts a child’s confidence and self-esteem, helping him maintain optimum emotional health. A hug fights the feelings of loneliness and insecurity and makes a child feel appreciated and loved. It also activates the Solar Plexus Chakra, the energy centre that holds the key to one’s self-esteem and confidence.

A hug from close family boosts a child’s confidence and self-esteem, helping him maintain optimum emotional health. A hug fights the feelings of loneliness and insecurity and makes a child feel appreciated and loved. It also activates the Solar Plexus Chakra, the energy centre that holds the key to one’s self-esteem and confidence. Boosts Immunity: Snuggles and cuddles in which the participants’ hearts get pressed against each other boost the immunity by promoting the production of white blood cells by stimulating the thymus gland. This will help to keep your child healthy and free from diseases!

Do you love this? Want to see more? Consider becoming an iPartner with KCBI! GIVE NOW

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or Soundcloud! Just click the buttons below! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!