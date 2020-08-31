The Legacy Of Chadwick Boseman

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Sadly, over the weekend on Friday, August 28th, actor Chadwick Boseman passed away at the age of 43 after a 4 year battle with colon cancer. As movie fans all over the world mourn this loss, we remember Boseman for his roles as Jackie Robinson in “42”, James Brown in “Get On Up”, Thurgood Marshall in “Marshall”, as well as his biggest role, King T’Challa in the hit Marvel movie, “Black Panther”. Even as Boseman became more popular, he wasn’t shy about sharing his faith. The actor even credited prayer when he landed the role of a lifetime as the lead in Marvel’s “Black Panther.”

Considering that he kept this battle with cancer a secret to the world, his fans were shocked at this information when they heard it. Boseman grew up in the church and his former pastor has also praised him in the past for always being involved in serving the church and helping others. Raised as a Christian, Chadwick Boseman was baptized early in his life and maintained his Christian faith all throughout his journey into Hollywood.

Following his death this past Friday, his family released a statement:

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From ‘Marshall’ to ’21 Bridges’, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in ‘Black Panther.'”

He is survived by his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward.