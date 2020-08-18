The Biggest Reason You Don’t Need To Worry

If you are a white-knuckled planner like myself, I have some good news for you. I was reading in the Proverbs the other day and Proverbs 16:9 says this:

“In their hearts humans plan their course, but the Lord establishes their steps.” – Proverbs 16:9 (NIV)

Here’s why I know this is true, aside from the fact that it is God’s Word. When I first got into radio, I wanted to be doing what I was doing where I was doing it for the rest of my life. Then some years later, God called me into ministry. I did not see that coming and I never once in my upbringing said that I wanted to be in ministry. Now I’ve always remembered being a Christian, but I never wanted to work in ministry. I also never wanted to write a book because I have ZERO interest. But then I woke up one day and I had two books! When I graduated from college, I swore to anyone who would listen that I would never go back to school. Fast forward to today and I am a third of the way through my Master’s Degree.

So here’s the thing I know for a lot of us right now: the future is just uncertain. Planning inherently is a good thing because we should plan for things. But we also need to rest in the certainty of God’s sovereignty. He’s got you. He’s guiding you. He knows the path on which He has set you and He knows which direction you’re going to turn at the fork in the road. Listen to His voice, read His Word, and know that the Lord establishes your steps. You can know that He loves you more than you could ever imagine.