I’ve been reading this book from one of my absolute favorite bible scholars Chad Bird and he created this really awesome mental picture about God’s grace in one quote.

He said “List all of the things that you think can separate you from the love of God and then add them all up as if they had numerical value. Take that number and multiply it by God’s merciful zero.

Here’s what you get: All of your sins X God’s merciful 0 = 0.”

That is the math of mercy.