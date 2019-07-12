The Most Attractive Quality There Is Has Nothing To Do With How You Look

*This article was originally published by Shana Lebowitz for Business Insider*

Business Insider asked a panel of dating and relationship experts to share the most appealing qualities in another person — and no one mentioned physical traits. Sure, looks can be important, but it seems people are also seeking someone who carries themselves with confidence and treats others well.

1. Friendliness

This involves support, humor, empathy, and many other positive qualities. A rich friendship builds and enhances emotional intimacy in a long term, loving relationship. It helps people to remain connected in those good times and bad, which are inherent in all relationships.

2. Vulnerability Without Neediness

We like people strong enough to reveal themselves, without needing us to validate them.

3. Humility Without Embarrassment

We like people who can laugh at themselves and yet still be comfortable in their own skin.

4. Confidence Without Arrogance

We like secure people who can pursue what they want without needing to prove anything.

5. Genuine Interest

Someone who asks you questions about yourself and makes an effort to understand you is extremely appealing.

