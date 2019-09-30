The Most Important Thing You Think About Is This

What do you think of when you think about God? KCBI teaching pastor Dr. Michael Youssef says the way you see God directly affects the way you see your circumstances. Rebecca said she heard that at just the right moment on her 4am drive into work and that it reminded her that the key to living victoriously depends on one simple thing.

