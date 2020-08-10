The Most Mysterious Book In The Bible

The book of Revelation has long been acknowledged as perhaps the most mysterious book in all of Scripture, interwoven with symbolism and metaphor. This week on the Honest Conversations Podcast Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodriguez sit down with Bible teacher Nancy Gemaelich to discuss how and why Christians need to study the only book in the Bible that promises a blessing to its readers. PLUS – what FAMOUS CELEBRITY is Liz-Rod-on-the-Pod related to? You’ll find out in episode 63 of Honest Conversations by HeartStrong Faith.

Nancy Gemaehlich is a Bible study writer, as well as the author of many articles and blog contributions. She became a Christian in her late twenties and has been passionate about serving God ever since.

Though a third-generation Californian, she now resides in rural Weston, Texas with her husband and a gaggle of chickens. Teaching has always been at the forefront of her life, originally as a professional horse trainer and now as Director of Women’s Ministries at her local church, Calvary Chapel Honey Creek.

Nancy earned a Master of Arts in Christian Education from Dallas Theological Seminary, Dallas, Texas. She has a desire to help equip and inspire women in their walk with the Lord.

She is the author of Come Lord Jesus: A Woman’s Walk — Spirit, Body & Soul — Through the Book of Revelation, as well as other women’s Bible studies, and articles.

