The Must-Have Christmas Decoration Of The Season

Rebecca’s Husband Mike or as he likes to be called “DJ Bald Fury” joined the show this morning and he is saying that this Christmas decoration is a must-have for every house this holiday season.

You can have Buddy the Elf right on your front door this holiday season — and you don’t have to trek through seven levels of the Candy Cane Forest and past the Sea of Swirly Twirly Gumdrops to get him there.

That’s because CustomDesignPress on Etsy is pre-selling handmade Buddy the Elf wreaths ($75 each), way ahead of Christmas. And since no one knows how to spread holiday cheer like our favorite life-sized elf, the wreaths are in “very high demand,” according to the Etsy page.

The holiday favorite is approximately 18 in. by 26 in. and can be sent, with no shipping cost, anywhere in the United States.

The creator, Erica Dutton, makes each wreath out of gathered mesh — brown for the hair and green and white for Buddy’s infamous elf attire — all surrounding his hugely smiling face. She then tops each wreath off with a green pointy hat before sending it on its way (past Mr. Narwhal, of course) to find its new home.

Because the Buddy the Elf wreath is selling incredibly quickly, Dutton asks for her eager customers to be patient. “Please understand that I will be working on orders as they come in,” she notes on her site. “It can take up to 2-4 weeks to get it out to you.”