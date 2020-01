Mike McCarthy. He was the coach for many years of the Green Bay Packers.

What do you think? Good call? Not so much? Wait and see?

I think they should have hired Lauree, from our afternoon show She knows a lot about football. Just ask her! (Not sure they could afford her though. Plus, we won’t let her leave)

As far as Jason Garrett, our own Jay Allen wrote some good thoughts about him that I hope you’ll check out.