The New Paris Hilton Documentary Has A Big Lesson For Us All

The other day I watched the Paris Hilton documentary called “This is Paris.” Paris Hilton’s net worth is $300 million and she, of course, is an heiress to the Hilton fortune but she alone has essentially made a brand for herself; being famous for being famous.

I finished it feeling really, really sad because Paris Hilton is a woman who has it all. She’s got CDs out, she’s written books, she’s starred in TV shows, she’s been in movies, and she travels between 45 and 50 weeks a year. However, she only ever sees the insides of hotel rooms and clubs because her schedule is nonstop. There’s this one part in the middle of the documentary where she’s thinking about her calendar and just breaks down. At one point, she’s standing in her closet surrounded by shoes and clothes that she has never worn, and her closet is bigger than my bedroom. I’m not kidding! Despite having all that, she’s miserable, she’s lonely, and it’s so obvious what she needs.

A couple of years ago, Time Magazine had a special edition called the “Happiness Edition”. Something that I really found fascinating is that once someone makes about $75,000 a year, the happiness levels between them and someone that makes $75 million a year are virtually the same. After that, money doesn’t seem to make any difference in your happiness, only relationships do. We are wired for relationships and all I wanted to do was reach through the TV and grab her to say that God loves you the way you are without all this. Without all the hair extensions, the eyelashes, and the shoes. It’s such a perfect illustration of the fact that you can have everything, but without Jesus, you have nothing. But when you have nothing but Jesus, you truly have everything.