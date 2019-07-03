The Next Time You Struggle With Self-Loathing, Remember This

“I spent the first thirty-five years of my life struggling with self-loathing. I made terrible choices and couldn’t understand why I couldn’t get it right. Maybe you can relate. If you can, you need to know this: You are God’s gift to His Son. It’s true. You are Christ’s reward for enduring the cross. God chose you, despite your flaws and failures, as a gift for His One and Only Son. The book of Hebrews says, “But for the joy set before Him” Jesus endured the pain and the shame of the cross. You are part of His joy. You are why He persevered. And He will never let you go.” – Rebecca

*John 6:35-40*

