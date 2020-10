“Well Done, My Good and Faithful Servant.”

I have a beautiful truth for you. You could have served God for your whole life or you could realize your need for him at the very end and trust in Jesus for salvation. Either way, you’ll hear “Well done, My good and faithful servant” all because of what has Christ did for us. So take your trust out of your own track record and place it on Christ and his redeeming love. That’s the Gospel.