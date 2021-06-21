The One Thing We Can’t Live Without

It’s been said that we can live without just about anything. If we really think about it, the list of things we have to have to survive is not too terribly long, but one that that we absolutely have to have is hope. One of the things that I love about the hope that we have in Jesus Christ is that it is a living hope. It’s a hope with a pulse. It’s a hope with a heartbeat. It’s a hope with flesh and blood because it’s a hope that came to the Earth over 2000 years ago.

So it’s not like you’re hoping in something the way my daughter did when she was really young and hoped for a pony on Christmas. The thing that you’re hoping for and the thing your heart longs for is a sure thing. It may not be a right now thing, but it is a promised thing. That promise is that the deepest longing of your heart will be satisfied because the deepest longing of your heart is for Christ. That is the base of our longing. We are a people who’ve been marked by longing and we try to satisfy it in all these other ways and trust me, I’m right there with you. I fall into it so easily. Often, I’ll think that once I achieve this and that, once I get this and that, I’ll finally be able to relax and be happy. But then you get there and it ends up not completing you at all.

Jesus is our living hope, which means he’s a VERY sure thing. The thing that your heart longs for the most will be realized.

“And hope does not put us to shame, because God’s love has been poured out into our hearts through the Holy Spirit, who has been given to us.” – Romans 5:5

So today as you’re going about your business, just know that “not quite rightness” that you walk around with is your heart longing for the Lord.