Afternoons with Lauree

The Painful Sacrifice of a Savior

By March 4, 2020 No Comments

Think about the last movie you watched where someone was being bullied. Everything in you wanted to rescue that person and shelter them. I was thinking about those movies as I was reading through the scriptures of Jesus’ crucifixion in preparation for the Easter season. There’s something in me that desires to look away because of the cruelty and the harshness of the punishment Jesus endured. But today, I was challenged to keep my eyes focused on it, no matter how hard, because I know that sacrifice was made for you and me. That is love. A love that was paid for with a heavy price. I’m so thankful and humbled by the sacrifice that Jesus made for you and for me.

You May Also Like

Afternoons with LaureeCelebrate with Lauree

Celebrating 1 Year of Sobriety | Afternoons with Lauree

Lauree
LaureeMarch 5, 2020
Afternoons with LaureePodcastsTrue Crime The Good Kind

True Crime, The Good Kind | The Dog & The Driver

Lauree
LaureeMarch 5, 2020
Afternoons with Lauree

The Trait In A Spouse I Never Knew I Needed

Lauree
LaureeMarch 4, 2020
X