The Painful Sacrifice of a Savior

Think about the last movie you watched where someone was being bullied. Everything in you wanted to rescue that person and shelter them. I was thinking about those movies as I was reading through the scriptures of Jesus’ crucifixion in preparation for the Easter season. There’s something in me that desires to look away because of the cruelty and the harshness of the punishment Jesus endured. But today, I was challenged to keep my eyes focused on it, no matter how hard, because I know that sacrifice was made for you and me. That is love. A love that was paid for with a heavy price. I’m so thankful and humbled by the sacrifice that Jesus made for you and for me.