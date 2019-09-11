The Past is Not Your Present

I have a lot of good friends in my life, but none of them compared to Jesus. My mother had taken me to a women’s meeting one day, and that helped wake me up from my crumbling relationship with God. For the next few months, I had been getting really close to God, and could really see His wonders in my life! But sometimes when the waters are still, the enemy feels it’s the best to attack.

Slowly, I could feel myself fall into a redundant cycle of accepting God’s peace, and then falling back into the enemy’s lies. I would pray so hard, listen to KCBI everyday, but for some reason, the lies continued.

Then one day, I was sitting in the car, listening to KCBI, and heard Dr. Jeffres preaching about putting your trust in God. And I realized that I had been focusing too much on my situation and not on the power God had in my life! The one verse I held on to was Proverbs 3:5—–“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding.” Your past is not your present!