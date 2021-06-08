The bottom fell out for Pete Scazzero when, in the middle of his most “successful” season as a pastor, his wife left his church. He quickly realized that, although he was leading a large, fast-growing church, he was, in his words, an “emotional infant.” Join Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodriguez as they sit down with Pete Scazzero to discuss the path to emotional health.

The global church is facing a discipleship crisis. Here is how we move forward.

Pastors and church leaders want to see lives changed by the gospel. They work tirelessly to care for people, initiate new ministries, preach creatively, and keep up with trends. Sadly, much of this effort does not result in deeply changed disciples.

Traditional discipleship strategies fail because they do not:

Slow down people’s lives so they can cultivate a deep, personal relationship with Jesus.

Challenge the values of Western culture that have compromised the radical call to follow the crucified Jesus.

Integrate sadness, loss, and vulnerability, leaving people defensive and easily triggered.

Measure our spiritual maturity by how we are growing in our ability to love others.

In Emotionally Healthy Discipleship, bestselling author Pete Scazzero lays out how to create an emotionally healthy culture and multiply deeply-changed people in every aspect of church life—including leadership and team development, marriage and single ministry, small groups, preaching, worship, youth and children’s ministry, administration, and outreach.

Pete Scazzero, after leading New Life Fellowship Church for 26 years, co-founded Emotionally Healthy Discipleship, a groundbreaking ministry that moves the church forward by slowing the church down in order to multiply deeply changed leaders and disciples.

Pete hosts the top-ranked Emotionally Healthy Leader podcast and is the author of a number of bestselling books, including The Emotionally Healthy Leader and Emotionally Healthy Spirituality. Pete and his wife Geri also developed The Emotionally Healthy Discipleship Course (Part 1 and 2), a powerful resource that moves people from a shallow to a deep relationship with Jesus.

