The Perfect Job Does Exist!

If you are a fan of traveling and also like the benefit of living RENT-FREE in one of the most expensive cities in the world, look no further! New York City has a job opening in which many are claiming it to be the perfect job.

Here is what the job is according to Timeout.com:

The Downtown Alliance is doing a nationwide search for what they call an “explorer-in-chief” that’ll get paid to travel and have fun around Lower Manhattan, while living rent-free on Wall Street. The job, which would last from June 1 to August 30, requires documenting your excursions around Lower Manhattan (the one square mile of the island below Chambers Street, including the Financial District, the Battery, South Street Seaport, Battery Park City and part of Tribeca) to drum up tourism to the area. That means taking vibrant photos, making compelling videos and posting on the Alliance’s social media accounts. Your experiences for the most part would be paid for, and as we mentioned, your lodging is on the house. You’ll be staying at digs like the chic Sonder Stock Exchange. What could be better than free rent and a summer of fun in the best city in the world?

The perfect candidate would be someone who has a “camera-ready personality, a keen eye, a distinctive voice … who is charismatic and comfortable as the center of attention but who also knows that the location is, ultimately, the star of the story,” the Alliance says.

Applicants need to submit a 60-second video explaining why they’re cut out to be Manhattan’s EIC.

Hurry! You have until 11:59 pm on March 15 to apply!