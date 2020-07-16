The Phone Didn’t Stop Ringing with KCBI Celebration Stories! | Afternoons with Lauree

If you have been feeling that temptation lately to be critical or find yourself dealing with a case of the cranks, me too. But this cool thing happens when we choose to celebrate instead: when we create room for thankfulness, we don’t have room to be angry. A celebration is all about giving thanks to God and I just wanted to share with you a compilation of calls of celebration from people just like you in the KCBI family who are celebrating what God is doing in their lives!

If you want to join in the celebration party, make sure to join us daily during the 5 o’clock hour for Lauree’s Celebration Hour! If you have something to celebrate, give me a call at 214-787-1909 and we can do some high kicks together!