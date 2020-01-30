We’ve been talking lately about the power of music. Maybe you are a musically gifted person, I am not. At all. But I love it and I know the power of music in my life when prayer and worship come together in this glorious moment of song. Music is a beautiful thing.

Believe it or not, music has the power to stop road rage. Studies show that music puts us in a better mood and makes us calmer drivers when we have the radio on. And you can probably tell there’s something different about KCBI. It’s more than the songs and lyrics and musicianship. KCBI is all about truth that is inspired by the word of God. I’m so thankful that I get to do life with you on a daily basis and we rest in God’s truth together. Plus, we get to calm down and stop that road rage!