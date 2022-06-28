The Power of Prayer Is In He Who Hears It

If you’re anything like me, then you may have said that this at some point: “Gosh, I wish I could pray like THAT!” There is probably someone you know who just has these beautiful, eloquent prayers. Someone who doesn’t stumble over their words or get nervous when asked to pray. Must be nice haha.

But then I was reminded of this: “The power of your prayer isn’t in the words you speak, but in the power of He who hears your prayer.” Friend, you have God’s ear. He just wants to hear from you!

If there’s something in your life that you’d like the KCBI community to be praying for you for, you can receive prayer here.