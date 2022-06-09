After the well woman examine the doctor called me into his office. He informed me of a cyst on my ovary and scheduled me for surgery. He could see the fear on my face. “Are you a christian?” he asked. “Yes” I said. “Then give it to God” he said. Back at the house my mom and I met for prayer. As soon as we prayed I could feel the fear lifting. After surgery, the surgeon brought pictures of an ugly tumor weighing nearly 10 pounds and showed it to my mom in the waiting room. “It was benign” she said cheerfully. I awoke in the recovery room and my mom leaned over, kissed me, and gave me the good news. I thank God, my doctor, and the surgeon for taking such good care of me. I believe in the power of prayer and I believe in the name of Jesus.