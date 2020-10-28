The Power Of Scrolling

These days, especially, our identity can get tied up in the judgment of others because of what we see on social media. Social media get a bad rep but the truth is it’s apart of everyday lives. I came across this article from 1517.org that really stuck out to me. The author’s name is Luke and he says this:

“It’s 7 am, I’m still in bed and I’ve already passed judgment on at least fifty people. I’ve looked at them, I’ve examined them, and I’ve found them wanting. Some are friends. Some are family. Some are people I’ve never met. Yet I’ve judged them, one and all. Through the power of the almighty swipe, I’ve pounded down the gavel and dismissed them from my courtroom. But it’s OK. I’ve got a full docket today. And as new photos and stories fill my feed I continually render judgment, deciding who is and who is not worthy of my time, and upon whom I will deign to reach down and bestow the power of the holy grail: The elusive LIKE. Many are called but the chosen are few, and if you want validation from me then you better wow me. Otherwise, I’ll simply reach down, and with a flick of the finger make my determination: Not good enough. Next.

Approval.

We all crave it. We all seek it like crazy. Deeply-woven into the fabric of every human being is a desire to be appraised and valued by our peers. This quest is exhausting. And when your identity and worth as a human being is tied up in the judgment of others—you’re in deep, deep trouble.

But what if there was another way? A way that didn’t require the approval of others at all?

The Apostle Paul says this:

“Am I now trying to win the approval of human beings, or of God? Or am I trying to please people? If I were still trying to please people, I would not be a servant of Christ” (Galatians 1:10).”

It is impossible to please everybody. Not just hard, literally impossible. The truth is, we’re not supposed to. You can’t be a people pleaser and a God pleaser. What we have to remember is though social media is apart of the fabric of lives, ultimately, it’s God’s approval of us that matters not the number of likes or shares we get on a post. And even better, is we already have the approval of God. It’s not something he makes us chase through a cool picture or witty caption.

He loves you.

You can read the full article here