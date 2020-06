“Thank You!” It’s an easy thing to say, but it makes such a difference.

One 11-year-old girl, Emerson, wrote a thank you note to a very interesting person: her mailman, Doug. Doug was so touched by the letter, he decided to share it with his boss. One share led to another and a couple of weeks later, Emerson received multiple boxes full of thank you notes in return from mail carriers across the country! I’m telling you, a little bit of kindness can go a long way!