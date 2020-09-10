The Problem Of Cancel Culture

We live in an age of outrage in a culture constantly in conflict. Pastor, author, and speaker Scott Sauls joins Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodriguez to talk about the devastating effects that cancel culture can have on a person and how to speak peace into a rage-infused world.

If you’d like to read more of Scott’s thoughts on this topic, you can read his latest book, “A Gentle Answer: Our Secret Weapon in an Age of Us Against Them.”

Here’s the description:

A remarkable vision for how Christians can live with counter-cultural gentleness in a perpetually angry, attacking, outraged time.

In a defensive and divided era, how can followers of Jesus reveal a better way of living, one that loves others as God loves us? How can Christians be the kind of people who are known, as Proverbs puts it, to “turn away wrath?” Scott Sauls’ compelling new book shows Christians how to become people of “a gentle answer” in a politically, relationally, and culturally fractured world by helping readers:

grow in affection for Christ, who answers our hostility with gentleness;

nurture a renewed, softened heart in light of Christ’s gentleness toward us;

catch a vision to forsake us-against-them mentalities, put down our swords, and “infect” a hostile world with gentleness.

For those who long for a more civil way of being, A Gentle Answer reveals why answering hostility with gentleness is essential, how we can nurture our hearts to do so, and what a gentle answer looks like, both in the church and in the world.

