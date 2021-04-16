The Problem With Predicting The Future

Do you know that feeling you get when you’ve been praying for someone and things just continue to get worse?

Recently, I was checking my Facebook when a message popped up about someone I’ve been praying for. I was first introduced to this person in 2019 so they’ve been on my radar for a long time. This poor mother is having to take a child to a facility and let’s just say that the child is not well mentally and it just seems like things aren’t getting any better. Naturally, this mom is wrecked and it’s been so hard for her to watch her daughter fall so hard. It’s insanely difficult as well when you have just been begging and pleading with the Lord for something for a long time and things just continue to spiral downward. Also, to top it all off, the facility that she is dropping her off is not close so it will be a few months of her not being able to check in with her daughter daily. After reading about her situation, I’m also just burdened by this horrible, heartbreaking season.

When we go through difficulties like this in our lives, it’s normal for our mind to go down these dark tunnels and explore the worst possible scenarios. However, what we tend to do when we do that is that we don’t bring God with us when we explore those scenarios. We imagine the situation, but we forget to include the grace of God that is covering it. I can remember a similar type of experience when I allowed my mind to rabbit trail and just getting the sense that the Lord was saying, “Hey, if you’re going to go there, go there with me. Take me with me.”

Isaiah 43:2 says:

“When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned; the flames will not set you ablaze.” – Isaiah 43:2

God promises us that these times are going to come. It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when. But the next time you allow your mind to default to the worst case scenario, don’t imagine it without the grace of God covering it. What you’re failing to imagine is that when you have to pass through these waters, God’s gonna carry you through them.