The Purpose Of Grace

Maybe you can relate to this: I’ve had this belief in the back of my head that because God saved me and Jesus paid for my sins on the cross, I owed him. How that manifested itself is I felt like I needed to do my best to pay him back. As Christians, we all kind of know that it’s just not possible to fully pay him back for his sacrifice, but that didn’t mean I shouldn’t try.

But as I’ve gotten older, I’m just not sure that reflects the gospel. Jesus isn’t asking us to repay the graces that has been poured out on us. We can’t. And it’s not the point. The point is for us to enjoy the grace has been lavished on us and in return, just share that grace with others and tell them where it comes from.