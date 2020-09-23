Praise Wall

The reason I listen

On December 15th me and my wife were in a horrible car accident she passed away at the scene I was life-flighted to a hospital an hour and a half away I was in the hospital till December 24th the decision was made for me to return to Texas from Michigan to be with my family until I was healthy enough to get a job and function again in society the first radio station I found was KCBI and I have listened to every since I found a great church home so I chose to donate as a remembrance of Richellee’s life when she passed away she was a wonderful Christian lady and a wonderful wife I miss her so much but the radio station gives me comfort in knowing that she’s in a better place

