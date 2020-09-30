Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

The Rudest Things We Do On Video Calls

As we all navigate a different type of workplace due to COVID-19, many of us are having to get accustomed to video-conferencing through services like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or GoToMeeting. However, did you know there are certain things that we do during these video meetings that are considered rude to fellow colleagues? Here are just a few:

  1. Dressing Inappropriately
  2. Taking Calls From The Bathroom
  3. Leaving Your Microphone On
  4. Obscuring Your Face With A Weird Angle
  5. Having Pets Or Kids In The Room With You
  6. Showing Up Late

If you’d like to read the full article, you can click here!

