The Search For Significance

If social media reveals anything, it reveals that we are a people who want to be seen and heard. In short, we are searching for significance. Carol McLeod joins Rebecca Carrell and Liz-Rod-on-the-Pod (Liz Rodriguez) to discuss how the world’s idea of significance is destined to fail us, and how true affirmation and validation can only be found in one place.

Carol McLeod is a best-selling author and popular speaker at women’s conferences and retreats, where she teaches the Word of God with great joy and enthusiasm. Carol encourages and empowers women with passionate and practical biblical messages mixed with her own special brand of hope and humor.

Carol is a prolific author and loves digging for truth in the Word of God.

