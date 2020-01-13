The Secret to Getting Through That To-Do List

Experts have recommended something to help us get through our daily To-Do Lists and I am surprised!

I don’t know how you tackle that list, for me, it’s the easy stuff first. I love getting the momentum going of crossing off those menial tasks. But the experts say this may actually be the wrong way of going about it and we may be hurting ourselves in the process. When I read the explanation, it made a lot of sense. The experts say when we’re knocking out those easy tasks early, we’re kind of shortcutting ourselves out of learning the process and seeing growth through that accomplishment. So the next time you’ve got that To-Do List that needs checking off, mix some tough stuff in with those easy tasks. You’ll thank yourself later!