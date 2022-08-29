The Secret To Leaving Our Guilt Behind

The enemy likes tempts you with sin and trample you with guilt. But there is a lifeline for you. James 5:16 says:

“Therefore confess your sins to each other and pray for each other so that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective.” – James 5:16

Despite anything that we will do in our lives, we can’t let the guilt from that destroy our desire to pray. God’s specialty is to heal broken hearts and give rest to the restless! Because of Jesus, you are not only freed from the penalty of your sin (Romans 5:9, 2 Corinthians 5:21), but you are freed from the guilty conscience associated with that sin (Hebrews 9:14).

Does this mean we don’t feel conviction or guilt for sinning? Of course not. But it does mean that because of the cleansing of Christ’s blood, we no longer have to hold onto it or let it define how we see ourselves. The blood of Christ is more powerful than our sin and the Word of God is more authoritative than our conscience.