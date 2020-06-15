The Shortest Bible Verse Has One Of The Biggest Messages

If you were like me as a kid at Awanas or VBS, as soon as the Bible verse memory challenge happened, you were skimming God’s word to find the shortest bible verse to be able to memorize quickly. Of course, many of you know the shortest verse is John 11:35 saying, “Jesus wept.”

In the context of this verse, Jesus was in the city of Bethany where Mary & Martha were weeping over the death of their brother and his best friend, Lazarus. However, something really stood out of me about this verse. When Jesus returned to the news that Lazarus was dead and had been in the tomb for 4 days, he was told by both Mary & Martha at different times that if he were there, he wouldn’t have died. Of course, this isn’t theologically accurate because just because Jesus was around doesn’t mean death, pain, or adversity didn’t exist. In fact, that’s where he spent a lot of his time were places filled with those circumstances.