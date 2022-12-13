The Solution To Your Stress Is Simpler Than You Think

The Christmas season can be stressful and if you’re feeling the weight of that stress today, you may be reaching your limit. What if I told you a remedy for that stress is simpler than you think?

I want you to do something with me:

Take a deep breath in.

Now hold it for 4 seconds.

.

.

.

.

Now exhale slowly… Repeat that process until you feel yourself calm down just a little bit. Trust me, it’s a difference maker.

Remember something for me: Don’t mix a hurt attitude with hurtful words. You’ll have many opportunities to change your mood, but you may never get the opportunity to take back words you spoke.

-Sonny