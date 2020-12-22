The Spirituality of Fasting

I’ll be sharing more about this with you in January, but my experience with fasting to be closer to God and find a breakthrough has left me in awe of how faithful God is, and how we truly are fully known by Him!

There are a lot of different ways to fast.

(If you even think you might have a medical issue, talk with your doctor before beginning any type of fasting from food.)

My first fast was “all in”. Nothing but liquids for seven days.

Most recently I’ve started the year with the Daniel fast. There are lots of books and websites about this, and what Daniel and his friends did is outlined in the Bible. In my opinion, some articles have made it WAY too complicated, and that strips away some of the spiritual aspect of the fast.

The idea is to deny yourself of something pleasurable or even something ordinary, and use that time and focus to draw closer to God. Praying for a breakthrough can be intimidating, but fasting can bring you clarity, a greater dependence and need for God, which all work together to strengthen your prayer life.