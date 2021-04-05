The Stone Is Rolled Away From Not Only Jesus’ Tomb, But Yours

Alleluia! That stone has been rolled back from Jesus’ tomb. But what about ours?

Though were post Easter in 2021, the resurrection of Jesus never stops being something worth celebrating which bears asking the question, what strone is blocking us in? Are we imprisoned by some sin that keeps us in it’s clutches? Are we enslaved by resentment towards someone we just can’t seem to shake? There’s a lot of darkness we may be facing, but the moment Jesus died for us and resurrected, he literally destroyed death’s hold on us forever and ever.

So it’s time to step out of your tomb, you’re free. Jesus has rolled back your stone as well.