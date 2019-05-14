fbpx
Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

The Story Behind Austin French’s New Song, “Born Again”

By May 14, 2019 No Comments

Austin French is an artist to watch because throughout his album, Wide Open, he provides an incredible blend of confessional and biblical lyrics. If you’ve been desperately waiting for a fresh filling of Christ-focused catchy songs about relying completely on God’s grace, then don’t miss out on this album!

These songs all express the deep love Jesus has for us and how His mercy and grace is something we don’t deserve, which causes our hearts to overflow with gratefulness. His songs are great expressions of our thankfulness back to God.

Listen to this amazing song below!

Do you love this? Want to see more? Consider becoming an iPartner with KCBI! GIVE NOW

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or Soundcloud! Just click the buttons below! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!

*Cover photo courtesy of CCM Magazine*

Image Map

You May Also Like

Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

Jay Allen Saves Rebecca’s Son’s Diet

Jeff & Rebecca
Jeff & RebeccaMay 16, 2019
Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

God Doesn’t Punish His Children

Jeff & Rebecca
Jeff & RebeccaMay 15, 2019
Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

When You’re Feeling Overwhelmed, Overwhelm Yourself With This

Jeff & Rebecca
Jeff & RebeccaMay 14, 2019
X