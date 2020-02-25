The Story Behind Big Daddy Weave’s New Song, “I Know”

KCBI Artist Big Daddy Weave has released a new album called, ‘When The Light Comes‘ and one of the songs on that new album has really gained some traction as it speaks to a lot of people in their own struggles. Here is what the band had to say to TheChristianBeat.com about their song, “I Know”:

“When we were working on songs for this new record,” shares lead singer Mike Weaver, “they were all written from a place of processing grief and sorrow. We were in a season of serious hurting.” The list of trials the band was going through, especially over the past three years, was nearly overwhelming. Instead of avoiding the painful truth of their struggles, the band pushed themselves to put it all into the songs and an underlying current of rejoicing broke through. As bassist Jay Weaver puts it, “Only Jesus can turn sorrow into joy.”

If you’d like to watch the Lyric Video for this new song from Big Daddy Weave, watch it below!