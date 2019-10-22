fbpx
The Morning Show

The Story Behind Crowder’s New Song, “Let It Rain (Is There Anybody)” Feat. Mandisa

By October 22, 2019 No Comments

3X GRAMMY Award-nominated artist Crowder has released the new music video for his Gospel-infused song “Let It Rain (Is There Anybody)” feat. Mandisa!

Here’s what Crowder had to say about the story behind this song:

“This is one of those summertime, good-vibe, car cruisin’ songs that you just gotta roll the windows down and crank it up. But maybe it’s summertime and it’s raining and you can’t put those windows down, that’s ok. The same God that brings that sunshine, brings the rain. And the clouds will clear. He’s got it all. He’s got you. This is a reminder we all need.”

Listen to Crowder share the story below!

If you’d like to listen to the full song and see the recently released music video for this song, watch below!

You May Also Like

The Morning Show

What We Get Wrong About Finding God’s Will For Our Lives

The Morning Show
The Morning ShowOctober 23, 2019
The Morning Show

10 Words That You Say That Make You Sound Old

The Morning Show
The Morning ShowOctober 23, 2019
The Morning Show

Get $1,000 To Watch Disney Movies For A Month? Sign Me Up!

The Morning Show
The Morning ShowOctober 22, 2019
X