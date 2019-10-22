The Story Behind Crowder’s New Song, “Let It Rain (Is There Anybody)” Feat. Mandisa

3X GRAMMY Award-nominated artist Crowder has released the new music video for his Gospel-infused song “Let It Rain (Is There Anybody)” feat. Mandisa!

Here’s what Crowder had to say about the story behind this song:

“This is one of those summertime, good-vibe, car cruisin’ songs that you just gotta roll the windows down and crank it up. But maybe it’s summertime and it’s raining and you can’t put those windows down, that’s ok. The same God that brings that sunshine, brings the rain. And the clouds will clear. He’s got it all. He’s got you. This is a reminder we all need.”

Listen to Crowder share the story below!

If you’d like to listen to the full song and see the recently released music video for this song, watch below!