The Story Behind Danny Gokey’s New Song, “Haven’t Seen It Yet”

Danny Gokey has released new music and his message behind his song, “Haven’t Seen It Yet” is:

“Feeling frustrated and deflated when you take inventory of your life because you’re not where you thought you were supposed to be? Take heart, IT’S NOT OVER,” Gokey shared on social media when speaking about the message behind his new song. “You’re actually closer than you think you are. HE WILL FINISH THE WORK HE STARTED IN YOU!”

Danny Gokey is coming to hang out in the KCBI Studio on Monday, April 15 at 11:30 am, and we want to treat you and a guest to join us! Sign up here to enter to win – hurry, the contest ends Friday, April 12 at noon!

