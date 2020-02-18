Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

The Story Behind Josh Baldwin’s New Song, “Let The Redeemed”

After every victory, there’s a story to be told; a song to sing. “Let the Redeemed” is Josh Baldwin’s latest single declaring God as a Deliverer — the One who leads us out of the desert. Josh believes the most powerful sound on earth is the song of captives set free, and there is power in our testimony that releases hope to the world. Through his song “Let the Redeemed,” Josh invites listeners to turn their story into a song of thankfulness, allowing the hope that lives inside of us to permeate the world.

Psalm 107:2 “Tell the world how he broke through and delivered you from the power of darkness.” (The Passion Translation).

If you’d like to listen to the full song, you can watch the live music video below!

