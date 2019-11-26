The Story Behind Matthew West’s New Song, “The God Who Stays”

Matthew West has released a brand new song and concept music video for “The God Who Stays” and of course, we love hearing the story behind songs so here is what Matthew had to say about the message of his latest song.

“I am so excited to have a new season of new music ushered in by the first single ‘The God Who Stays,’” shares Matthew West. “It started as an honest, late-night conversation with God. I was sitting at the piano in my house playing and singing quietly because my family was all asleep in nearby rooms. Even now that the song has come out of the studio with powerful production and all the bells and whistles, when I listen to it I hear that late-night conversation at the piano and remember how God whispered this reminder to me that He’s in it for the long haul. He’s not fed up and He’s not giving up on me. When the whole world walks away, He’s the God who stays.”

“I’ll never let you down, never walk off and leave you.” (Hebrews 13:5 MSG)

The new song’s theme is universal for everyone. West shares that each person will come face to face with the feeling of abandonment on some level.

“Many times we can get discouraged in thinking that perhaps God might get fed up with our imperfect lives and leave us, too. I wrote this song in the hopes that it might be a line by line reminder that no matter who’s walked out on you in your life, no matter who has left you, there is one who never will. The Bible reminds us over and over again that He is not a god who walks away. He’s the God who pursues. He’s not a god who gives up. He’s the God who persists. He’s not a god who changes His mind. He’s the God who has made up His mind about how much He loves us. He is not a god who leaves. He is the God who stays.”