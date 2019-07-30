The Story Behind Phil Wickham’s New Song, “Till I Found You”

*Cover photo courtesy of Fair Trade Services*

Phil Wickham’s name has been everywhere as he continues to release new music from his Living Hope album and now we’re excited to share what he had to say about the story behind his newest song, “Till I Found You.”

“’Till I Found You’ was a song that came out of a really specific moment. I was leading worship at this church at lead at regularly called Harvest Christian Fellowship, one Wednesday night. At the end of these services sometimes the pastor Greg Laurie will give an opportunity to respond to the gospel. You know sometimes it’s four people, sometimes it’s fifteen. I just remember a flood of people started walking forward and getting hit by the beauty of that moment, where people are finding God for the first time and saying ‘Jesus I realize my need for you.’ The Lord spoke to my heart that these people were finding for the first time a love and a relationship that will last forever and never fail.” – Phil Wickham

Click on the video below to hear Phil Wickham share the story himself!

Want to hear the whole song? Listen to it below!

