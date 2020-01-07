fbpx
The Morning Show

The Story Behind Rhett Walker’s New Song “Believer”

January 7, 2020

Rhett Walker says his newest single “Believer” was written “to combat the daily struggles and thoughts of ‘I’m just not good enough,’ because we serve a God as a believer that says ‘Yes, you can’t be good enough, but I sent my son to die on the cross and pay the ultimate sacrifice so that way your foundation can be freedom.’ So, to end anxiety – we can be truth speakers. To stress and frustration – we can be mountain movers. We are Gospel preachers with hearts on fire, and I want to walk in that freedom.”

What an awesome message! If you’d like to listen to the full song, click below!

