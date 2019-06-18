The Story Behind Switch’s New Song, “Symphony”

Cassidy Estevez, lead singer with Switch, shares how the song “Symphony” came about:

“God started putting these words on my heart that kind of expressed some things that I’d felt and heard from some of our students. How we experience all this chaos in our lives. We experience hurt, we experience pain and sometimes, you know, it’s hard to breathe when all our thoughts are just are shouting at us.” Cassidy continues, “But what is God doing through that? And so we started to write a song that talked about … well He’s actually writing something beautiful, even through our pain, even through the hurt that we don’t understand – God is weaving and crafting a beautiful symphony.”

Switch is the house band for Life.Church. In the Official Music Video for “Symphony”, images of chaos and peace exist next to each other. Think Juxtaposition. This visual effect speaks to the powerful message in the song.

