The Story Behind TobyMac’s Latest Song, “Edge Of My Seat”

We’re playing a new song from TobyMac and while the beat and tone of the song is upbeat and fun-sounding, the message of the song hits home for a lot of us. Toby challenges the way that we approach our day from being reactive to what goes on in our lives to sitting on the edge of our seats in anticipation of what God is going to do in our lives.

Of course, if you haven’t been following TobyMac’s journey, he recently lost his 21-year-old son, Truett Foster McKeehan in October and we would love if you would continue to pray for him and his family moving forward.

Listen to the story behind the song, “Edge Of My Seat” below!

If you’d like to listen to the song in full, you can watch the music video below!