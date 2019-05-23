The Story Behind TobyMac’s New Song, “Scars”

Tobymac has a new song called “Scars” that is now playing on KCBI and we wanted you to hear him share the story behind it!

“For the first time in my life I found myself sending ships out of the harbor. Up ‘til now our family, our home, it’s been the harbor. People I love the most are going out and facing the pain, the struggle and the temptation of this crazy world.I’m very aware of the scars that come with life’s journey, but sometimes we insulate those things from the ones we love, our children. So to see them go out there and do this real world it’s painful. I wrote this one for my boy. I wanted to let him know that I’m here for him and God is there for him. So lift your head my son to where your help comes from.” – tobyMac

Click on the video below to hear Toby share the story:

And if you’d like to listen to the full song, check it out below!