The Story Behind We The Kingdom’s New Song, “Holy Water”

We The Kingdom has released their latest single, “Holy Water” and their team shares this about the process behind writing this song and what it means to them:

“This song is about God being the Living Water that carries forgiveness and grace into our desert places.”

We The Kingdom is a multigenerational family of musicians, including Ed Cash (accomplished producer of Chris Tomlin, NeedToBreathe, Bethel Music, Crowder), and songwriters Scott Cash, Franni Rae Cash, Martin Cash, and Andrew Bergthold.

The members of We The Kingdom have been involved behind-the-scenes in songs that have been sung around the world, and now they are ready to tell their own story firsthand. If you’d like to hear them share the story behind their song, you can watch the video below!

Also, if you’d like to hear the full song and see the lyric video, you can see that too below!