The Sweet Fragrance Of Jesus

My husband has a very distinct smell. In fact, that was one of the things I liked about him so much. When we went on our first date. I remember calling my mom after and telling her, he just smells so good! I don’t know if it was the cologne that he uses or what, but he always left a pleasure scent behind. Over the Christmas break, I had a few days off where my husband still had to work so when I woke up, he had already gotten dressed and left for work, but his cologne his scent lingered.

I was thinking about that this morning when I read this verse out of 2 Corinthians 2:16 where it says:

“To the one we are an aroma that brings death; to the other, an aroma that brings life. And who is equal to such a task?” – 2 Corinthians 2:16

We are a life-giving perfume. There is something about perfume or cologne it emits. It permeates, it lingers, it evokes memories, and emotions. That is what you and I have the opportunity to do with our lives. If we are believers of Jesus, that is what our life is supposed to be: a sweet fragrance that permeates the stench around us that that makes people want to draw close and learn more while lingering long after we’ve gone. So as you go about your day, I’m going to be thinking about the impact I’m leaving on people behind me. Am I leaving a fragrant scent or the stench of death? It just all depends on how we act and whether or not we’re gonna try to be like Christ.